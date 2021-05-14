[FILES] Sanwo-Olu. Photo; TWITTER/JIDESANWOOLU

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Friday said that his administration had so far completed over 1,097 projects covering 970 schools across the state. Sanwo-Olu disclosed this at the inauguration of new infrastructure projects at Oregun High School, Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Grammar School and Babs Fafunwa Millennium Senior Secondary School in Ikeja.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Housing, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, at the events, said that the projects would accelerate students’ access to world-class learning.



Sanwo-Olu said: “It gives me great pleasure to officially commission some of our school infrastructural projects, which will improve the learning and teaching environment in our public schools. “We have aggressively embarked on the provision of blocks of classrooms, administrative offices, school furniture, laboratories, modern toilet facilities and security across the six Education Districts and Local Government councils.

“We have so far completed over 1, 097 projects covering 970 schools across the state.

“In the last two years, our government has ensured the prompt construction and rehabilitation of 322 dilapidated public schools, while 87,000 dual composite units of furniture were supplied to primary and secondary schools across the state.”

The governor said that his administration would continue to put in its best until all the promised infrastructure projects had been delivered to the beneficiary schools across the state.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government’s investments in education had been yielding positive results with improvement in students’ performance in examinations, national and international competitions, as well as improved morals, etiquette and confidence in public speaking.

He said that inauguration of a new block of six classrooms and renovation of two-storey buildings comprising 12 classrooms, two staff rooms, one library, laboratory and ICT centre at Oregun Junior High School and others would go a a long way to improve learning processes.





