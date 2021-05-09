The role of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in post-COVID-19 era will be the centre of discussion at the Annual Marketing Conference (AMC) of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) scheduled to hold later in May, president of the institute, Tony Agenmonmen has said.

Addressing journalists in Lagos ahead of the Conference where a new President will be elected, Mr Agenmonmen said under his leadership, the institute has laid a solid foundation for marketing professionals in the country.

“This will be my last AMC as President and Chairman of Council of our great Institute. Therefore, I will also use the occasion to present my stewardship for the slightly over 4 years that I have had the privilege of leading my colleagues in Council, to lay a solid foundation and an irreversible growth for the Institute,” he said.

He also disclosed that elections to fill the positions of two Council seats will be held during the two days conference, which will also have the Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Mr Agenmonmen said the Conference will be an opportunity to present the accounts of the stewardship of the leadership of the Institute for the year ended 31 December 2020.

He said, “This year’s elections will as already established last year, be by electronic system of voting. As highlighted last year, this voting method which has become a permanent feature of our elections gives every eligible financial member of the Institute the opportunity to exercise his or her right to vote for their preferred candidates irrespective of their location. It also enthrones more transparency, fairness, and credibility in the electoral process. Last year, our elections were adjudged as best in class among professional bodies.

He expressed confidence that the next President will build on the solid foundation the outgoing leadership have laid and take the Institute to heights beyond compare, to the pride of all members.

He explained that the choice of the theme for the conference is informed by the knowledge that SMEs play very significant roles in the economic and social lives of the nation in terms of employment generation, poverty reduction, and contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) was established by Act 25 of 2003. The Act recognizes the Institute as the sole body for the regulation and control of the marketing profession in Nigeria. In addition to determining the standard of knowledge and skills required to be recognized as a marketing professional, the Act empowers the Council to make rules and regulations for guidance of professional practice and conduct by marketing professionals.

Meanwhile, the Institute has also inaugurated an 8 man disciplinary tribunal/ investigating panel to look into the activities of quacks in the profession.

The panel is headed by Dr. Ify Uraih. Other members include Prince Femi Oyewole, Dr. Onyekachi Onubogu; Mrs. Evelyn Nwosu; Mr. Chidiebere Nwankpa; Mr. Adebowale Adebayo, and Prof. Mike Ikup

The National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Disciplinary Tribunal and with it the Investigating Panel as envisaged in the NIMN Act 25 of 2003.

The Act provides as follows under part V: “There shall be a tribunal to be known as the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria Disciplinary Tribunal in this Act referred to as (“the Disciplinary Tribunal”) which shall be charged with the duty of considering and determining any case referred to it by the Investigating Panel, established under subsection (3) of this section and any other case of which the Disciplinary Tribunal has cognizance under the following provisions of this Act.”

Like this: Like Loading...