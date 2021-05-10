Trevor | Image: Instagram/trevor_stuurman

The origin of streetwear lies in counterculture and DIY. It is youth-centric and all about comfort and flexibility and features clothing such as graphic tees, hoodies, sweatpants, and expensive sneakers.

Streetwear fashion is a youthful casual style of dressing inspired by the sneaker culture and skateboarders of California and hipsters of New York.

Image: Instagram/iamgoodgirlla

Elements of streetwear fashion

Comfort: Streetwear clothing consists of casual clothing and athleisure staples like sweatshirts and joggers. The undocumented general rule is that if you can’t skate in it, then it’s probably not streetwear.

Scarcity: Followers of the latest trends in streetwear are known as hypebeasts, who may go to great lengths to procure limited-edition of their preferred streetwear clothing. Hence, there is a perceived scarcity that can make sought-after items seem more fashionable.

Menswear inspo: Although streetwear is popular among people of all genders, it is closely tied to menswear and traditionally masculine items such as bomber jackets and workwear.

Contemporary art: Some of the most successful graphic tees and streetwear logos borrow from the work of contemporary artists or poke fun at classic pieces. Sometimes these are sanctioned collaborations, and sometimes they’re not.

Image: Instagram/__fritz__boy__

How to style streetwear:

Sneakers

This is the most common feature of streetwear. It is also the most preferred choice of footwear for streetwear fashion. Many streetwear aficionados see sneakers as an investment, hence, why it is usually the most expensive staple of the style.

Ankle boots are also another choice of footwear in the streetwear culture.

T-shirts

This is another common feature of streetwear. Your t-shirt can either be plain or printed with designs that speaks volume. Black, grey, and white are usually the preferred colors.

Be comfortable

Unlike other fashion styles, the aim is to first be comfortable before impressing which why you will see lots of joggers and loose pants featuring in streetwear fashion.

Play with size

Don’t be afraid to play with proportions. Pair those sneakers with baggy denim. You can also pair that oversize sweatshirts with ripped jeans.

