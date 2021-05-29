Nigerian Flag By Clifford Ndujihe, Politics Editor TODAY is a special day in Nigeria’s history. It is the 22nd anniversary of the world’s largest black nation’s fourth democratic sojourn following years of military interregnum. Yes, the Fourth Republic started on May 29, 1999 on a very promising note.

However, 22 years after is there cause for cheer? Is there something to celebrate? Has the country fared well in socio-economic indices? Has the well-being of the citizenry improved? How far has the country gone in conducting credible elections, addressing poverty, providing critical infrastructures, power, roads, healthcare, jobs, developing the economy, forging unity, and fighting insecurity, and corruption?

READ ALSO: Declare emergency on insecurity, Buhari told A catalogue of flawed elections is the reason eight governors have little or nothing to do with today’s anniversary because they were not sworn-in on May 29 like their colleagues.Governors in this loop are Willie Obiano (Anambra), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Douye Diri (Bayelsa), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).

Each of the other 28 governors has May 29 as milestone and is either marking two or six years in power Our May 29 anniversary special reports, which begin today, capture the achievements and challenges of these governors and how the country has fared in the various sectors in the last 22 years. Enjoy them! Nigeria down in 22 yrs! Why?