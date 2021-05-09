Then he answered and spoke unto me, saying, this is the word of the Lord unto Zerubbabel saying, neither by might nor by power, but by my spirit, saith the lord of hosts

The grace of God goes beyond every challenge of life. It is through the grace when one is down and God is taking over. Every believer must know that there is power in grace. Nothing can make a man great in life except grace. It is obvious that many people have unresolved problems in their lives journey because they rely on their own power, wisdom and might.

God, through the grace, has shown to the expertise, powerful nations and people that nothing works for advancement without His grace. The above passage opens our eyes to know that power and might without grace is failure. There are mountains before the Zerubbabel, which is why he cried for help, divne intervention, divine approval and divine help. Grace connotes divine intervention, divine approval and divine help.

The present situation in our nation requires God’s grace to intervene. If the grace is released over Nigeria, He will flush out the evildoers and spare the righteous ones. Noah received the grace of God during the flood. When others drowned in the flood, he was lifted above the flood.

According to Billy Graham, “when we come to the end of ourselves, we come to the beginning of God’. It is high time our leaders cried out to God for help. The mountain can only move when God is taking over. Every mountain before our nation, and our family shall disappear in Jesus name.

Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ojo, Christ the Rock Baptist Church, Mende, Maryland, Lagos (The Glorious Church)

