File: herdsmen By Victor Arjiromanus Amidst Nigeria’s increasing insecurity, the South East, South South Professionals of Nigeria, SESSPN, has expressed doubt that apprehended killer herdsmen, terrorists, sponsors of terrorists and bandits are being prosecuted as claimed by some government officials.

It also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to save Nigeria from disintegration.

Speaking through its President, Mr Hannibal Uwaifo, at the end of its meeting, tagged: State of the nation General Assembly, in Lagos, the group, said: “It is a manifest containment weakness and failure of strategy, when cruel merchants of death are appeased with a romance and massage therapy, for killing and maiming law abiding Nigerians at their homes, churches, mosques, on the roads, and even in schools, than given a stinging clearance operation meant for outlaws.

“The primacy of law for orderly governance lies in the bosom of its deterrence capacity, applied without fear or favour, ill will or discrimination, because if ever the mystique of state might is primed to unravel, as appear the case, the descent to self help becomes frightening.

READ ALSO: The growing list of Nigerians who are licensed to kill “Where are the arrested sponsors of terrorism in this country and the profiteers of banditry as threatened? Who has taken a fall for our ungoverned borders where the Presidency admitted our foreign importers of mayhem migrate freely? Where are the courts trying killer herdsmen and who are the convicts so far? Where is the chivalry of our Customs and Immigrations henchmen with all its lopsidedness in hierarchy and recruitments?. What is the operating morale of our soldiers and policemen today? If wild militias can possess the fire power they acquire with hefty ransoms, why is the national armoury such a leaking misery with billions of monies appropriated and expended? How can the spectacle of police divisions being routinely sacked, killed and arms harvested, alongside soldiers resigning in droves and posting their clips of despondency, grow our confidence that the state can protect her ordinary citizens?

“These dilemmas are so grave and desperate hence, we request the President to immediately inaugurate a war council on insecurity. He should follow up with a national food security emergency to nip a scary famine adding to our onslaughts.

“We add advisedly, that as component regions of this country get more compelled by frustrations of open nepotism and insular aloofness to their cries, a creative rethink of our federation to save our bonds from being our bondage is inescapably inevitable. We call on the President to act with speed and despatch in this regard now that the north and southern governors are united on restructuring and devolution of powers.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

