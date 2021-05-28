On Friday, the White House proposed a $ 6 trillion budget for fiscal year 2022, a senior government official told CNN.

The budget calls for the most sustainable spending in more than half a century and predicts a deficit of more than $ 1 trillion for at least the next decade. The budget proposed by the White House is the president’s first offer to Congress in negotiations over a federal budget and is expected to change before the law is signed.

Republicans have already warned of the Biden administration’s spending plans and deficits as the size and scope of the economic recovery is so imminent in Washington that it was rarely discussed by the Trump administration.

The budget, submitted on Friday, calls for spending to increase to more than $8 trillion by 2031.

The president has already outlined two drastic proposals to rebuild America’s social safety net: America’s employment plans and America’s family planning. The budget not only closes some gaps, but also highlights the expected deficit.

The New York Times first reported the budget.

Budget proposals will come as negotiations on Biden’s large-scale infrastructure and bipartisan arrangements for employment proposals intensify.

The Senate Republican Party made a $ 928 billion counter-proposal on Thursday, but still less than the $ 1 trillion that the Senate Republican Party said Biden was open during the White House negotiations.

The president initially proposed a $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure plan to rebuild the country’s collapsing infrastructure and move the country to more environmentally friendly energy.

The new Republican proposal, which will invest significantly less than Biden’s proposal, includes $ 506 billion in roads, bridges and major projects.

$ 98 billion for public transport systems. $ 46 billion for passenger and freight railroads. $ 21 billion for safety.

$ 22 billion in ports and waterways. $ 56 billion at the airport.

$ 22 billion for western water storage. $ 72 billion for water infrastructure.

$ 65 billion for broadband infrastructure. $ 20 billion to finance infrastructure, according to documents obtained by CNN.

Biden will visit Cleveland on Thursday to announce what White House officials call a “major” economic speech at an important stage in the negotiations.

According to White House officials, Mr. Biden has the opportunity to “rebuild the economy and use the momentum of the last four months to breathe new life into the middle class” as the country faces an “economic turning point.” Would argue that there is.

Biden’s senior adviser and one of his aides, Mike Donilon, insisted on Biden’s thorough proposal in a memo to his allies on Thursday, stating: “Please point out what kind of economy and country we want for ourselves and future generations.“

“Americans understand that the pre-pandemic economy has left too many people behind, and that more and more families are getting middle-class lives and the security they bring is unstable. They know. You simply can’t afford to put the watch back in place,“ Donilon said.

In addition to the US employment plan, the president proposed a $ 1.8 trillion American family plan.

This is a large package for investing in education, childcare and paid parental leave. The president intends to fund the package by raising taxes on the rich, saying he wants to reward his work, not his wealth.

The two packages are intended to support the country’s economic recovery in the wake of a coronavirus pandemic. Biden’s economic speech was the final rally on Thursday when Biden ran for president in March 2020, before the pandemic closed the country, according to Whitehouse officials. It will be held at Kaiyahoga Community College.

With 50% of American adults fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Biden will highlight how advanced the pandemic response is on Thursday.

Janet Osemudiamen