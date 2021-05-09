Nigerians have been reminded of the richness of African heritage and admonished to preserve them for myriad of benefits they hold for individuals and the country.

At a forum to mark this year’s African World Heritage Day in Lagos, Chief Executive, Platform Capital, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, underscored the importance of spreading and sustaining African heritage, which, he noted, is gradually going into extinction.

Akindele lamented that foreign culture is being allowed to gradually dwarf African heritage to the extent that children no longer know anything about their culture, tradition and values.

At the event organized by Platform Capital, Akindele said: “We use this day, separated for us by the United Nations (UN), to remind Africans of the rich heritage and culture we have which we need to preserve. It is unambiguous that most of our histories taught in schools have been forgotten.

“We are to share some African heritage so that people can take what they have learnt to their various destinations and share with others, including their children. We believe many people have forgotten many things about their culture while a lot of people do not even know that it is necessary to prepare ourselves and our children for where we are going.”

Akindele said that though a lot of problems had distracted Africans from getting along in knowledge of their heritage, notwithstanding, they need to learn from the past to get insight into who they are, change the narration, if necessary, and prepare themselves for the future.

“All that the children are learning or watching these days are foreign contents, to the extent that many of our children cannot even speak our languages any more. As long as we are no longer to be colonised, we have to reflect our heritage in various areas, including Art, Agriculture, Science and history. We need to celebrate our uniqueness,” he said.

Among other dignitaries who attended the event, that witnessed series of cultural dances, are former Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Supo Sasore; Erelu Abiola Dosunmu and Mr. Kola Abiola, who represented the family of the late Chief M.K.O Abiola. They shared their diverse experiences with the guests, stressing the need to propagate African rich heritage and culture.

