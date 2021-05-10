Yesterday, an El Al flight from New York to Tel Aviv flew under a fighter jet, was escorted for the latter stages of its journey to Israel’s second-most populous city.

The reason that the Israeli flag carrier’s Boeing 787 was accompanied by the military aircraft is said to have been a suspected bomb onboard.

Let’s take a look at how the incident panned out.

According to The Aviation Herald, it was said that, flight LY2’s scheduled departure time from New York JFK has been set at 16:00 for the last four iterations of the service.

Looking further back, it has departed the Big Apple at a wide variety of times, ranging from 01:40 to 20:50 local time.

The most recent rotation of ELAI flight LY2 departed New York JFK on Thursday, April 29th. It did so slightly behind schedule, at 16:18 local time. Nonetheless, it made good progress, ultimately arriving into Tel Aviv 19 minutes early at 09:11 the following morning, just under 10 hours later. However, its latter stages were the subject of a military escort.

The flight was over northern Spain when its crew advised air traffic controllers that the plane had a suspected bomb onboard. With this serious security concern in mind, NATO dispatched fighter jets to escort the flight as it passed over various Mediterranean countries during the remainder of its journey.

The first jets accompanied flight LY2 from Spanish to Italian airspace, whereupon Italian fighters took over the escort role. These military aircraft remained with the Israeli 787 until it reached Greece. According to Greek reporters, the next leg of the escort involved two pairs of Greek General Dynamics F-16 ‘Fighting Falcon’ jets based in Araxos and Kasteli.

The Greek F-16s escorted the flight until it reached Cypriot airspace, where it was met by Israeli military aircraft. These fighter jets remained with the Dreamliner for the rest of its journey to Tel Aviv. It landed there safely, having been determined not to be under threat, around four hours after its crew had first alerted ATC to the potential bomb onboard.

Additionally, the EL air aircraft that received the fighter jet escort yesterday morning was said to be a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with the registration 4X-EDH, this is one of 12 787-9s in the Israeli flag carrier’s fleet. 10 of these are currently active. The airline also flies three examples of the smaller 787-8 variant, all of which are currently active.

4X-EDH is around two-and-a-half years old, l It bears the name Beer Sheva, and sports a three-class seating configuration capable of holding 282 passengers.Seatguru shows that this consists of 32 ‘Business First’ flatbeds, 28 premium economy seats, and a 222-seat economy class section.

According to Radarbox.com this aircraft is yet to have flown since the fighter jet escort incident yesterday.