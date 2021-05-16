By Ayo Onikoyi Mursty Adinoyi, award-winning independent producer and brain behind Hitlist ‘N’ Cruzin, a music/shopping programme on major TV stations in Nigeria, has revealed why he has not partnered with any supermarket or shopping mall since the programme debuted on screen 12 years ago.

“Many shopping malls and supermarkets would love to partner with us. But if you are doing a production like this, you have to be professional about it. At times, the partnership may not be favourable to the producer. You may want to record but the supermarket may say they are yet to make the kind of money you want to shop with or not ready to give out products or goods worth the prize money.

So, the best thing to do is to be professional about it. We prefer to pay for everything our winners want to buy when we go shopping. We are not even ready to partner with any shopping mall,” he says.

ALSO READ: Baba Ijesha: Yomi Fabiyi raises more dust, Iyabo Ojo kicks Recalling his humble beginning, Mursty explained that High Chief Raymond Dokpesi and his wife Mrs Tosin Dokpesi inspired him when he was a young producer at AIT. Hear him: “I was inspired to go into TV productions by High Chief Raymond Dokpesi’s wife, Mrs Tosin Dokpesi. Then, I was working with AIT. One day in a meeting, she said to us that the future belongs to those who think. And that young production guys like me should come up with great, creative ideas. Also, that her husband will give us free airtime on AIT whenever we bring good ideas.

After that meeting, I started thinking and I came up with a kitchen programme called, Get Cooking. That was about 16 years ago. When I came up with the programme, they watched and approved it. But before airing it, I started moving around looking for sponsors. Then I was in Abuja. I went to different companies like Indomie, Coca-cola and others. But most of them directed me to their head office in Lagos.

Vanguard News Nigeria

