By Ayo Onikoyi Nigerian artiste, producer and sound engineer, Akuchi Amadi boasts of his versatile musical knowledge and strong business background as he became an understudy to one of the biggest music concert companies in the world.

His musical career started abruptly in 2017 when Nigerian hiphop artiste, Olamide discovered his music titled ‘El Chapo ’, after which Olamide featured him on a song titled ‘Underground’ and Akuchi simultaneously featured Olamide on ‘ringiringi’ which was a monster hit.

Taking three years off and working tirelessly on his brand and artistry he is back with a huge drive towards holding a ground on the music scene.

How did you start your musical career? I grew up in Warri, Delta State, it was rough at first and then it got better. I always dreamt of being a scientist but I guess my studio is a lab in its own way. I don’t think anyone truly lives their childhood dream at least not in every way because things change along the line.

ALSO READ: I lost N500m when I ignored God’s call to be a pastor — Soul E Baba My journey into music started when I dropped out of school and started making music with Leumaz, 007, HOD and when Olamide reached out to me for “Underground” after which I simultaneously featured Olamide on ‘ringiringi’ which was a hit, I knew I have arrived.

What kind of music do you do? I do free music and it means I can do anything with my music. I’ve always been good at any kind of music I put my mind to. Good music for me is music that can give me a good feeling. That’s why I’m always keen on smart productions and I never mess with my drums. I draw inspiration from other songs and personal events in my life. My music is different because I’m different, I have different experiences and a different voice.

Why the long break from music? I went on a break to go to school and live an ordinary life because I knew it was going to be huge when I got back. My strategy is to give the people a story no one can make up and no one can remake as my music is free with honest energy in every song. I majorly spent that break learning sound engineering, music production, show promotion and business.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Fire guts Ladipo spare parts market, building in Lagos Back into the industry, what should we be expecting? I have made a major comeback in 2021 with my newly released hit track titled ‘Solo’ which I produced with help from Sigag and Elder Maxwell and final mixing and mastering by Mix Monster. So far I believe I have proven myself to be resilient, diligent, and ready to rule the music industry.

Who are your musical influences? My strongest musical influences are 2Baba, Drake, Michael Jackson and Travis Scott. Let’s add Tory Lanez for good measure. I would love to work with all of my musical influences and would especially love to go bar for bar with Burna and Koffee.

What are your set goals as an artiste? My goal is to have a solid fan base across at least 6 of the 7 continents in the world, and to be the first artiste to perform on the moon. To achieve this, I have to grow my team and believe in them. From my view, I could choose to see everything as a challenge or to see every challenge as an opportunity and I see myself in front of the whole world singing hit songs I haven’t yet made.

Vanguard News Nigeria