Governor Okezie Ikpeazu By Ugochukwu Alaribe Abia State Commissioner for Information, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, has given reasons why Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu is yet to reconstitute his cabinet, four months after it was dissolved.

Ikpeazu had dissolved his cabinet in January 2021 and retained the Commissioners for Information, Health and Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

Okiyi Kalu who reacted to a statement by the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, over the delay in reconstituting the cabinet, disclosed that the Governor is focused on ensuring the protection of lives and property of the people as well his kinetic Abia programme which has delivered over 120 roads, industrialization and growth of SMEs.

He explained that there is a cabinet in place as the state has five commissioners including the Attorney general and Commissioner for Justice and his colleagues for Health, Finance, Information and Works as well as the Secretary to State government and the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

The Commissioner also stated that Ikpeazu would soon expand his cabinet as it concerns need, finance, competence and other considerations.

In his words; “At the moment the Governor is focused on ensuring the protection of life and properties of our people as well as adding to the gains of his highly celebrated Kinetic Abia program that has delivered over 120 road projects, industrialization, educational improvements and growth of our SMEs. Very soon the cabinet will be expanded with highly qualified and competent Abians recruited to support the Governor deliver more dividends of democracy to our people under his Kinetic Abia Project.

READ ALSO: Eulogies as Chimamanda’s mother is laid to rest Faulting the Governor over the delay in reconstituting his cabinet, the APC accused Ikpeazu of still referring to some of the people he never announced their retention, as Commissioners.

“Why is Gov. Ikpeazu finding it difficult to replace them? What’s holding him? Is 4 months not enough? Is there something happening behind that Abians need to know? Gov Ikpeazu please tell us? Yes, as a Governor he has the right to remove any of his employees, but courtesy demands that he administer Abia as a state not a social club where he owes nobody any explanations.

“This press statement is meant to ask the Gov. Ikpeazu to tell Abians what kind of shadow Commissioners he’s using in Abia. It is also meant to remind him that Abia is not a hamlet he can administer as he feels.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...