Ahead of Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) Local Council primaries in Lagos State, frontline aspirant in Surulere, Idris Aregbe, has advanced reasons he is contesting the council’s chairmanship seat, saying his candidature represent yearnings of the people and need for youths to take mantle of leadership after years of meritorious service and playing second fiddle.

He added that with the state’s political climate and current economic situation, it was important the younger generations who dominate bigger chunk of Nigeria’s population begins to determine their future by deploying their expertise in proffering solutions in consonant with their reality and peculiar challenges.

Aregbe, who is also APC Lagos chapter Youth Organizing Secretary, noted that his candidature was to assure the youths that they can dare, dream and achieve in terrain otherwise termed exclusive for some citizens, and proved that giving the right opportunity, Nigerian youth can excel in all areas of endeavours, including that of leadership.

Speaking on Tuesday during his mega campaign rally in Surulere and its environ, signalling end to electioneering campaigns ahead the weekend’s primaries, the youth organising secretary maintained that after clinching the party’s ticket, first thing on his agenda was to transform Surulere in all ramifications such that would impact on all residents and improve their economic and social status.

According to him, there’s no better time for youths to take mantle of leadership than now. We have been on the sideline for long with continuous promise of better tomorrow and it is now crystal clear that we have to rise up and take our future in our hands.

Aside from his transformation agenda, Aregbe stated that topmost of his priorities include empowering the council residents, particularly youths, women, widow and the aged, adding that no stone would be left unturned in terms of guaranteeing the peoples’ welfare and wellbeing.

He noted that more would be done in turning the council to an economic hub, such that would take many youths off the streets, minimize violence tendencies through ensuring the younger generations are gainfully employed or become employer of labour.

The aspirant added that with Surulere geographical location and his grassroot understanding, he, alongside his team, was ready to open the council area to local and foreign investors such that would boost local economy with positive resultant effect on the residents.

On House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila’s influence in the council, and his effect on outcome of the primaries and election proper, Aregbe noted that though the speaker remains leader in the area, he was choice candidate of Surulere residents and that has been his motivating factor.

“He is our leader, and I’m sure a good leader and speaker is also a listener. And that is what our people is saying, our people have spoken and they have chosen their candidate. I have the people’s support and backing. So we are expecting the speaker to also let will of people prevail,” the aspirant said.

In solidarity with the aspirant, thousands of youths, women and the aged troop out in support of Aregbe with many adorning campaign regalia, including face caps, branded T-shirt, among others with constant cheers at the mention of his name.

The campaign train which took-off in Barrack saw people marching through Shitta, Surulere, Stadium, Akerele, Bank-olemoh, Itire-road, Adeniran Ogunsanya, Bode Thomas among others.



