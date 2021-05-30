Ayo Daniels

The family unit has a special place God’s heart. Our consideration today is: Why did God create marriage? For where purpose is not known, abnormal use may be inevitable. Our understanding of why God created marriage will help us eliminate any confusion and provide the necessary staying power needed to walk and work through marital storms. The following are biblical reasons for marriage:

Companionship: Gen 2:18 says about the first union, Adam and Eve “Then the LORD God said, ‘It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper who is just right for him”. When Adam was without a wife, he was ‘alone’ but not ‘lonely’. God said it was not good to be alone. I can relate to that. Without a spouse, one can easily become a lonely, pitiful little puppy. God made him a ‘helper’, an ideal partner who was just right for him. The word translated ‘helper’ is ‘ezer. His idea of a ‘helper’ means meeting the need for companionship and cooperation at relational, social, emotional, financial, parental, intellectual and recreational levels in the relationship of marriage. This suggests a complementary ‘better half.’

Sexual Fulfilment: Who created sex? Surprise! God. Marriage is meant to be the place for the fulfilment and release of our sex drives: “So I say to those who aren’t married and to widows, it’s better to stay unmarried, just as I am. But if they can’t control themselves, they should go ahead and marry. It’s better to marry than to burn with lust.” I Cor 7:8-9. Paul wasn’t saying that marriage is bad, but he just simply found out in his own stewardship service, that being single would help him focus on his ministry responsibilities. But he also admitted that for most people “it’s better to marry than to burn.” God created sex as a wonderful gift for the union of a man and woman in marriage. He even said that sex is so important that married couples are not to stop unless for a very good reason: “Don’t withhold yourselves from each other unless you agree to do so for a set time to devote yourselves to prayer. Then you should get back together, so that Satan doesn’t use your lack of self-control to tempt you.” I Cor 7:5.

Reproduction: One of God’s original commands to Adam and Eve was that they multiply by having children: “And God blessed them, and God said unto them, be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it.” Gen 1: 28. Having children is the natural desire of most married couples, Psalm 127: 3 but where this is not naturally possible, due to certain inhibitions, such couples should still put their trust in God, while they are trying for babies.

Ayo Daniels is a healthy family passionate who writes from Lagos. Let’s hear from you: ayodaniels@mrlworld.com



No comments yet