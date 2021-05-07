NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 23: Patoranking performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for TIDAL/AFP

Patoranking is the stage name of Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, a Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer and songwriter. Patoranking became well-known in 2013 after the release of his hit single “Alubarika.” On the track, he collaborated with Timaya, a Nigerian artist.

The crooner of “Suh Difference ” is on top of his career, ruling Nigerian Dancehall with an iron fist. Patorankinga’s rise to prominence was not a fluke, but rather a well-planned strategy. Patoranking’s music combines reggae, dancehall, and afro fusion elements. Buju Banton, Bob Marley, Fela Kuti, Lucky Dube, Chaka Demus, Majek Fashek, Blackky, Blackface, Tuface, and Marvelous Benjy are some of the singer’s idols.

Patoranking has the Midas touch in spades. Anything he comes into contact with transforms to gold. This is because the crooner of “I’m in Love” isn’t afraid to do new things with his songs. He creates his own sound by combining various musical styles. Patoranking was recently seen rapping over an Amapiano track titled “Nobody.” Patoranking is still willing to adapt to the changing times and provide his fans with what they want. As a result, Patoranking remains true to his African roots, performing his songs in the dialect of his hometown. As a result, he is able to communicate with his followers, resulting in a sizable local following.

In addition, Patoranking’s rise has been aided by a number of main features. Patoranking has traveled the world to work with a variety of musicians in order to keep his music at the top. His collaboration with Wizkid on the song “This Kind Love” was a huge hit. The song is a timeless classic that is still a big nightclub hit. In addition, Patoranking has appeared on tracks by East African musicians. He sang along to Kenyan boyband Sauti Sol’s song “Melanin,” which became a worldwide success. On the song “Omu Bwati,” he collaborated with Ugandan Fik Famieca. All of these partnerships have increased Patoranking’s popularity as more people become aware of his existence.

Another thing to remember is that Patoranking’s music is really consistent. He doesn’t take much time away from his music. He is always in the studio working on a new song, and if he’s not, he’ll be doing another thing. Patoranking is a master of hooks, so it’s no wonder that he’s in high demand.



