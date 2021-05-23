Former Niger State Governor, Babangida Aliyu

• PDP Expels Afegbua

Former Niger State governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu, has expressed disappointment that major political opposition to the Uche Secondus-led National Working Committee (NWC) emanated from Rivers State.

He cautioned that Rivers State politics, which he claimed had presented Secondus in bad light, could produce crisis of confidence for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aliyu, who spoke with journalists in Abuja at the weekend, alleged that the crisis is being fuelled by the ambition of a particular politician to be a dictator.

The former governor also lamented that the PDP national leadership failed to sanction the politician, who alleged that NWC members were tax collectors.

Aliyu, however, refused to mention the name of the politician in question.

He said: “… I think we must look at the politics of the matter. The problems are not coming from other regions. They are coming from his (Secondus) home state. Why? Because somebody wants to be a godfather, a dictator. I don’t think he wants to be president or vice president. I don’t think Nigerians will accept such a thing. But probably he wants to be a godfather, to dictate who becomes what.”





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...