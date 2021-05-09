By Ayo Onikoyi, Actress, entrepreneur and social activist, Georgina Onuoha has gone hard on slay queens who live flashy lifestyles after having been bankrolled by dishonest men. She warns other women to desist from dating men who acquire wealth or affluence by illicit or fraudulent means, saying “fraud is not hustle”.

“Fraud is not hustle. Manipulating others to make illicit money is not hustle. No matter how you sugarcoat it, you are a thief” she asserted on her Instagram page.

She berated the flamboyant lifestyles of so-called slay queens on social media, advising other women not to envy or admire them.

ALSO READ: Image not same thing as personality ― Moyo Lawal “Remember that slay queen you are worshipping on social media is eating money given to her by public office holders meant to pay your fathers ‘ retirement and pay doctors and teachers so they don’t go on strike in your community, “ she said.

“There is respect and dignity in labour that you built and worked for with honesty and truthfulness.

Stop worshipping criminals stealing money meant to build roads, hospitals, schools, clean water, electricity and basic infrastructure in your communities and country,” she added

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...