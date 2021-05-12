Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri The Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday said that out of his 28 commissioners he sacked 20 and retained 8 of them in his state Executive council, as part of efforts to further engage fresh hands to achieve his projects to develop Imo.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed this to Vanguard in Owerri.

Emelumba said: “The governor said he wants to rejig his administration and soon he’s going to reconstitute his administration to further achieve his agenda for Imo people.”

Also read: How 9th Senate will achieve restructuring — Senator Folarin Some of the ministries mentioned to Vanguard that was not affected included; the Information and strategy ministry, Ministry of Works, Ministry of Finance, Ministry Health, Ministry Youth, Ministry of Tourism, Ministry Technology and Ministry of Women Affairs.

However, tension has mounted among the affected commissioners as many of them believed that they may likely return.

It was exclusively gathered by Vanguard that some Senior Special Assistant, SSA, Special Adviser, SA, may likely emerge in the next list of the commissioners in the state.

Just as Vanguard was told that fresh blood outside the government, would also make a list of the new commissioners that would soon be released by the governor.

