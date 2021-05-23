By Ephraim Oseji & Juliet Ebirim The Ijaw community in Lagos celebrated the heroic exploits of the late Major Isaac Adaka Boro, 53 years after his death.

Speaking at a rally held in his honour in Lagos, the Chairman of Ijaw Youth Council, Lagos Chapter, Harry Yinkere Matawa, said the event was aimed at marking his 53rd remembrance.

“We are celebrating our father today, a hero who handed a philosophy, an ideology to the entire Ijaw nation and the Niger Delta”, Matawa said.

“He’s the first ever in the history of Nigeria to fight for the liberation of his people. He died as a soldier 53 years ago in the struggle to keep Nigeria one. “This celebration is a yearly ritual which has come to stay among the Ijaw, Niger Delta and Nigerian people.

“This is the spirit of the struggle of resource control and Isaac Boro believed in resource control.

"This is a reminder for the Ijaw to keep the struggle alive.

“The era of armed struggle is fading away as the society is changing. It is time the Ijaw youths place themselves strategically so as to peacefully achieve their goals.”

The Ijaw youth leader called on lawmakers from Niger Delta to move a motion towards the restructuring of Nigeria.

His words: “We are calling on lawmakers representing the Niger Delta at the national level to move a motion to restructure Nigeria so that all regions can manage their resources and contribute to the federal purse.

“That’s the essence of what we’re doing today. We are passing a message to our representatives at the state and federal legislative houses.

“Our national president, Peter Igbifa, has issued a one-month ultimatum to the federal government that if the restructuring and the constitution of the NDDC board is not put in place, activities in the Niger Delta will be halted. We are with him on this”.

On his part, the Treasurer of Ijaw Youth Council, Lagos Chapter, Comrade Tikima Arigban, added that Isaac Adaka Boro fought and died for the liberation of the Ijaw ethnic nationality.

“May 16th has become a national day for the Ijaw people to celebrate our icon,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

