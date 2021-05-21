The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has confirmed it awarded N30 million contract to construct a mosque in an Internally Displaced People Camp in Borno,

The ministry said the mosque was requested by the Borno State Government.

A statement signed by the Director of Information Theodore Ogaziechi and made available to newsmen stated that the memo being circulated on social media is authentic.

Ogaziechi said the construction of the mosque was for a community of livestock farmers who were sacked and displaced in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents and are being resettled in Ngarannam/Mafa local government, Borno State.

The statement stated that apart from the mosque, other common facilities provided for the livestock farmers in the community include solar-powered boreholes with overhead tanks and drinking troughs for their cattle and small ruminants, water harvesting structures, milk collection centre, resettlement abode, as well as other infrastructure to properly settle and rehabilitate the displaced livestock farmers.

“The construction of the mosque was a Special Request from the community through the Borno State Government to avoid moving too far from the settlement areas for prayers and also to ensure their safety and contact with the insurgents,” the ministry’s spokesman= said.

The ministry however stated that the Memo is an official document and it is available for public scrutiny and review. It is therefore unfortunate for anyone to presume that the memo leaked.

Ogaziechi said the Ministry “is in no way perturbed about the matter because it received appropriate approval, carried out due needs assessment and ensured due process in the execution of the project.”



