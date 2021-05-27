Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has threatened to beat up Babangida Aliyu, a fomer governor of Niger State. Wike said he would flog the hell out of Aliyu if he doesn’t take time.

Gov. Wike said he would flog the hell out of Babangida Aliyu

Earlier, Wike had described Aliyu as a mole in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. Wike made the statement in Port Harcourt, during the week while reacting to an interview in a national daily, where Aliyu made comments perceived to have been directed to Wike.

He said Aliyu, who wants to be a political godfather and betrayed as well as worked against former president Goodluck Jonathan in 2015, lacked the pedigree to refer to him (Wike) as a dictator.

Wike denied any rift between him and the PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, as alleged by Aliyu, saying it was the imagination of the former Niger State governor.

He said: “Aliyu has no job to do. He is a political liability. Why is that he could not organise party congress in Niger State. It is because of his dictatorial tendencies. He is a chronic lier, a serial betrayal. He said in 2015, northern governors worked against former president Jonathan. In 2017, he was one of those that opposed Secondus. He has no job.”

Governor Wike dismissed Aliyu’s claimed that he wants to impose a successor on Rivers people, adding that there was no way the party’s national chairman could have told the former governor such a thing.

