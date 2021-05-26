Governor Nyesom Wike By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has called on firms and well-meaning investors to invest in Niger Delta, noting that the region is safe.

Wike said those propagating the conspiracy theory that the Niger Delta is unsafe are real enemies of the oil-rich region.

He also advised oil and gas companies operating in the region to always be mindful to implement the local content policy in order to foster cordial relationships with their host communities.

According to a statement, by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike, spoke when he performed the groundbreaking of Giwa Gas FZE gas and fertilizer project at Okoroinyong village, Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, yesterday.

He noted that if Akwa Ibom State is not safe there is no way any prospective investor will conceive the idea of building a gas and fertilizer plant in the State.

The governor said: “If Akwa Ibom State is not safe will investors come here? Investors are here because the governor has provided an enabling environment and that gives confidence to the investors. If a place is not secure for people to invest their money, we won’t be here.

“Don’t mind the enemies of the people who will always say that Niger Delta is not safe. If it is not safe can anyone come and invest money here?”

Wike commended the management of Giwa Gas FZE for its decision to invest in Akwa-Ibom and by extension, the Niger Delta.

He also lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for attracting investors to the state. He expressed optimism that the gas and fertilizer project will not only transform the economy of Akwa Ibom State but will create employment opportunities for the people.

Meanwhile, Governor Udom Emmanuel, in his speech earlier explained that when he was campaigning for reelection in 2019, he promised to give a lot of attention to the riverine areas of the State

The Akwa Ibom State governor said the entire area where the gas and fertilizer project is located will be transformed to the industrial hub, while the swampy area will be used to plant coconut that will feed a planned coconut refinery.

He urged the youths of the State to develop their capacity in order to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities that the industrial hub will offer.

Also, Chairman of Sterling Energy and Exploration Production Limited, Tony Chukwueke said the gas and fertilizer project will be the second largest in the country when completed.

