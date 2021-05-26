William Shakespeare, the first man in the world to have an approved Covid 19 jab, has died in hospital aged 81 after suffering a stroke.

Bill, as he was known, made global headlines on so-called V-Day on December 8 when he received the Pfizer/BioNTech jab at the University Hospital Coventry.

According to BBC, the former Rolls Royce employee and parish councillor passed away from a stroke last Thursday, University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust said, after a period of illness at the same hospital where he famously received his vaccine. He leaves behind his wife Joy, their two adult sons and four grandchildren.

At the time of his jab, much was made of the fact that he was called William Shakespeare and was from Warwickshire, but the pensioner was a fiercely proud Coventrian, according to his friends.

Paying tribute to her husband, Joy, who is 53 years old, said: “Bill was so grateful for being offered the opportunity to become one of the first people in the world to be given the vaccine. It was something he was hugely proud of – he loved seeing the media coverage and the positive difference he was able to make to the lives of so many.

“He often talked to people about it and would always encourage everyone to get their vaccine whenever he could.”

She added: “Bill had the most wonderful care at the hospital. Absolutely wonderful. All of the staff were so caring, compassionate and respectful and we couldn’t be more grateful. They are an absolute credit to their profession and the NHS.”

Bill, born in Coventry, served as a Parish Councillor for over 30 years at Allesley Parish Council and as a Governor at Coundon Court Secondary School for more than two decades. He was also involved in planting hundreds of trees in Coundon Wedge, Allesley and the creation of Coundon Wood.

He helped with the local fundraising to purchase Elkin Wood, now managed by The Woodland Trust.

“Bill loved meeting people and helping them in any way possible,”said Joy.

“Most of all he was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, nicknamed Pop Pops by the grandchildren. He left a huge imprint on everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed.”

He was a long-term patient at the Coventry hospital’s frailty ward. He was an in-patient on the ward when he received his vaccine in December, which he described as ‘wonderful’.

A picture of Mr Shakespeare receiving the shot while wearing a pair of Christmas slippers and his hospital gown made front pages around the world.



Mr Shakespeare was the second person to get an approved vaccine after Margaret Keenan, who is 91 years old, got hers at the same hospital moments earlier.

Both received the Pfizer vaccine, after the US firm became the first jab candidate to seal approval for mass use by regulators in the UK in December.

Thousands of men and women were given the vaccine during trials that began in early 2020 to study its safety and efficacy before being rolled out to the public.

Coventry councillor Jayne Innes, who was a friend of Mr Shakespeare, said in Facebook post that the “best tribute to Bill is to have the jab”. She added that he would be remembered for many things, “including a taste for mischief”.

The poignant image of him dressed in festive slippers with his hospital gown became a symbol of home amid the dark days of lockdown.

