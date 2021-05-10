By Ugochukwu Alaribe, Umuahia A woman, Mrs. Amaka Ejike, whose husband died while on a business trip to China, has cried out to the Nigerian Embassy in the country to facilitate the return of his corpse for burial in Nigeria.

Amaka, who disclosed that her husband died in China on 31st December 2020, lamented that she has made several efforts to get the assistance of the Nigerian Embassy in Shanghai, but was told that they could not do anything to help her.

Narrating her ordeal during the Aba South Constituency Summit, with the theme; ‘Enhancing small scale business opportunities between Nigeria and China in the COVID-19 Era’, in Aba, Abia State, Amaka further disclosed that she declined offers to cremate her husband’s corpse because it is against Igbo tradition which prefers giving honour to the departed family member.

ALSO READ: Don’t sell arms to Nigeria, Nnamdi Kanu tells US “My husband died on 31st December 2020, four days after he went on a business trip to China. Up till today, I have made every effort with the Nigerian Embassy in Shanghai to see how his body can be brought to Nigeria for burial, but they told me that the borders are shut, that there is nothing they can do about the situation.

“They were suggesting to me to cremate his remains. And I found out that it is their culture. Cremation is not our culture, especially in Igbo land because we have roots with the Jews who use to lay their people to rest and give them the last honour.

According to her, life has been very difficult taking care of his two children, aged 9 and 7, and urged Nigerian officials serving in China to come to her aid.

ALSO READ: Truck loaded with ammunition discovered in Anambra “I have two little children, 9 and 7 years. It is been very difficult since my husband died. It is now a year and five months. I made every effort to contact the Ambassador. I went to the website; nobody was ready to give me the contact or anything. I found out that there was no update on the Ambassador’s numbers to reach him.

“Finally, I began to speak with the Consulate officer, one Mrs. Safiya and she told me that nothing can be done. And her religion doesn’t allow her to go to the mortuary or do anything.

“I don’t know what to do, the remains of my husband is still lying in the mortuary. I have prayed that God can raise an opportunity or appoint somebody who can speak for me.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

