Sexual assault crisis has reached an all time high in India as a woman was found hanging from the pole in the village of Chakhabib Rudhiya in the northern Bihar state, during the week, according to local media.

Villagers rushed to her hospital after she was discovered unconscious and in a critical state.

According to Daily Mail, It has been reported that the woman was targeted after she used an open toilet.

She was allegedly dragged away by depraved animals and taken to a deserted area where she was raped and beaten, reported India Today. The men threatened to kill her if she resisted, and stole her jewellery, reported local media.

After they thought the woman was dead, they hung her body from an electricity pole.

She was taken to a hospital in Dalsinghsarai, before being referred to another facility for treatment.

The woman, who remains anonymous, is in a critical condition and is unable to speak yet, according to local media.

There are conflicting reports as to whether she is conscious or not.

No arrests have been made yet but seven men are being questioned in connection to the incident, after they were tracked down by horrified villagers and handed over to the police.

The men in question are labourers who were hired to set the tents up for the wedding – which was held at the victim’s home.

The celebrations reportedly meant a lot of outsiders were brought to the village.

Police are also speaking to the woman’s family, She the People reported, as the woman herself has not yet been able to give a statement.

In addition, the alleged sex attack is just the latest to be reported in India, where a woman or girl is raped every 15 minutes according to federal data.

In Bihar alone, data shows 1,330 rape cases were filed in 2020.

In December 2012, the gang rape of a 23-year-old sparked nationwide fury and led to tougher new anti-rape laws.

Janet Osemudiamen