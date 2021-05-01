In celebration of the International Workers’ Day on May 1, 2021, Godman Akinlabi, Lead Pastor of non-denominational Christian assembly, The Elevation Church (TEC), has hailed Nigerian workers around the world for their uncommon industry, Ingenuity and resilience.

In his message to Nigerian workers, Akinlabi said, “despite the ripple effect of the pandemic, the state of the Nigerian economy, and challenges in various sectors such as transportation, power, housing; Nigerian workers have remained resilient, hardworking and have kept commerce alive at all levels. I encourage Nigerian workers to imbibe lessons from the life of Joseph in the Bible. He was a champion of stewardship, honesty and industry while managing his father’s business, which he applied in all his endeavours. Those virtues, combined with his walk with God, propelled him to global relevance. Nigerian workers must eschew corrupt practices and lethargy, and embrace industry, honesty and the fear of God in all their dealings”.

Akinlabi also called for robust reforms in the housing and transport sectors which will save man hours and boost the efficiency of the Nigerian worker.

He charged government officials and the current administration to champion the cause for better treatment of our pensioners and retirees. “There is a line in our national anthem that says, ‘the labour of our heroes past shall never be in vain’, and so far, that bargain has not been fully upheld. We must recognize that the shabby treatment of our pensioners impacts negatively on the younger generation, who may be compelled towards more aggressive ventures with promises of quick returns such as internet fraud and drug peddling. We must restore the pride of place and dignity of labour, by rewarding those who put in years of diligent service, so that those coming after can aspire to greater things”.

He concluded with an admonition to young workers to take responsibility for their growth by updating their skills regularly to remain work-place relevant and globally competitive. He further stated that workers need to leverage trainings provided by NGOs, relevant government agencies and religious organizations such as The Elevation Church.

The Elevation Church aims to empower her members to achieve the highest levels of distinction and greatness in life. The Elevation Church was founded by Pastor Godman Akinlabi in October 2010.

