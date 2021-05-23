To commemorate this year’s World Environment Day, Reggae Republic, a socio-humanitarian group, will partner Lagos State Park and Garden Agency (LASPARK) on tree planting campaign. The theme is: “Eco System Restoration.”

A statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Samuel Nkeze, said the exercise would take place at Magodo GRA, Phase 1, Lagos, on Saturday, June 5, 2021.

Other activities include Reggae Dance party and a poetic rendition on Environment entitled “No Tree, No Life.”

The group calls on Nigerians to join the campaign and culture of tree planting for the fight against climate change.

Nkeze said: “The main purpose is to address the challenges of desertification and climate change with the rest of the world. Tree planting symbolises hope and continuity of life. The journey of planting one million trees begins with one. Trees provide enormous benefits to our everyday lives. They filter the air, provide fresh drinking water, help curb climate change, and create homes for thousands of species of plants and animals….”

World Environment Day is celebrated every June 5.



