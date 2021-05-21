By Chioma Obinna As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to mark this year’s World hypertension day, medical experts have identified diet, lifestyle modification, Blood Pressure, BP, control drugs and regular monitoring as an integral part of modern management of the condition.

Speaking during a webinar organised by the Neimeth International Pharmaceutical Plc to mark the day with the theme: “‘Arresting Hypertension, The Silent Killer”, a Cardiologist at the Usman Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, Nigeria, Prof. Simeon Isezuo said to control hypertension, there was a need for lifestyle modification and appropriate dieting including using the right BP drugs.

At a webinar that brought together over 90 participants and centred around new guidelines in the management of hypertension, Isezuo in his presentation entitled: “Effective Hypertension Management – Current Trend’ noted that: “The development of high blood pressure (HBP) in blacks was multifactorial involving interactions between obesity, salt sensitivity, among other causes.

He explained that understanding how these factors influence blood pressure, BP, will guide the development of treatment protocols and future therapy.

He noted that a low salt dietary approach to stop hypertension plus diuretic and Calcium channel blockers were effective treatment in the management of hypertension.

Stating that drugs can be used to control or manage hypertension, he listed some hypertensive drugs like Amlover, mini plus, norduet and numeric produced by an indigenous pharmaceutical company, Neimeth for patients.

Also in his presentation ‘Isolated Systolic Hypertension Refractory Hypertension and HBP Management Guidelines: The Role of Calcium Channel Blockers in Achieving BP Goals,’ Dr Kayode Adesola stated that there was a need to pay more attention to people in the South East who up to 61 per cent of their population experience hypertension.

He classified normal blood pressure as 120mmHg/less as 80mmHg; elevated is 120-129mmHg/less than 80mmHg; Stage 1 hypertension is 130-139mmHg/80-89mmHg; while Stage 2 hypertension is greater than or equal to 140mmHg/greater than or equal to 90mmHg.

Kayode who has been an Ambassador of Neimeth in Managing the Fight Against Hypertension for three years now said a lot of lifestyle modification should be promoted including the reduction of alcohol, using non-pharmacological interventions such as exercise, managing stress, among others.

He said BP-lowering medication should be recommended for BP that is 140/90.

“A more continuous monitoring of BP was necessary, using the right measurement to ensure diagnosis. It gives the advantage to know when one has sustained an elevated BP.”

that most people do not access health facilities where the tracking of BP was a natural occurrence.

He called for lifestyle changes. “Following up on patients is also key. Patients with high BP should be placed on BP control drugs and monitored.”

In his presentation ‘Are Diuretics Still Relevant in Managing Hypertension’ the Product Manager of Neimeth International Pharmaceutical, Plc, Charles Ekokotu said using medications to control hypertension could reduce stroke risk? According to him, anti-hypertensive medications can help in lowering hypertension.

