President Muhammad Buhari By Chris Ochayi The Leadership of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign from office following his inability to curtail the worsening insecurity situation in the country.

The Coalition, in a statement issued in Abuja by its Media Committee Chairman, Chukwudi Ezeobika, insisted that Buhari should resign because of the unprecedented level of ineptitude and incompetence that characterized his APC led government.

The CUPP also lamented that the present administration lacked the requisite intelligence and or capacity to protect the lives and property of the Nigerian citizens which remain the primary responsibility of this very government.

The statement reads; “We as a Coalition view with serious concerns, the prolonged injustices, and inequities perpetrated by the Buhari regime which have consistently divided the Nation along ethnic and religious lines and which have the potential to cause the disintegration of the Nigerian State.

ALSO READ: Again, Ortom chides Presidency over grazing reserves “The increasing insurgency, kidnapping and uncontrolled terrorist activities orchestrated by the illegal activities of Fulani herdsman in connivance with ISIS and ISWAP terrorists have shown that the Buhari administration lacks the requisite intelligence and or capacity to protect lives and property of the Nigerian citizens which remain the primary responsibility of this very government.

“The unprecedented rot in critical sectors and life of the Nigerian State such as security, health, power, and economy as well as in other critical democratic institutions, have made it expedient for Muhammadu Buhari to redeem the Nigerian State and honourably resign as President and Commander in Chief.

“The looming agitations for secession by various Confederating units and indigenous groups in Nigeria are as a result of the reprehensible actions and or inactions of the Buhari-led government which assault, on a daily basis, the very spirit of our unity and corporate coexistence as a people.

ALSO READ: Tiktok CEO resigns with net worth of $44bn to read books, daydream “The ongoing destruction of numerous democratic institutions in Nigeria, most especially security networks and structures as well as electoral institutions, portends grave danger to democracy and Rule of Law in Nigeria.

“The uncontrolled daily maiming and killing of Military and Police Officers across the States of the federation, calls to question, the competence of the sitting President in the discharge of the functions attaching to his office as the Commander in Chief.

“The inept and incompetent leadership consciously foisted on Nigerians by the Buhari administration is responsible for unlawful killings, kidnappings, and maiming of innocent Nigerian citizens across the length and breadth of the federation with no hope in sight.

“Being at the very point of disintegration and total collapse, we as a Coalition, call on all Nigerians to be awakened to these very realities which pose an imminent threat to our collective survival and coexistence as a people. “

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...