Yahaya Bello Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Wednesday sent a delegation to condole with the families of Flt.- Lt Alfred Olufade, the pilot of the ill-fated Airforce plane which crashed in Kaduna.

Olufade, Pilot of the Airforce plane that crashed died alongside Former Chief of Army Staff, alt.-Gen. Ibrahim Atahiru and other officers.

Bello represented by Mr Mathew Kolawole, Speaker, Kogi House of Assembly and Mrs Folashade Ayoade, Secretary to the Government, described the death of the officers as a huge loss to the nation.

Also Read: Pastor Adeboye visits Kogi Gov, lauds his approach to governance Bello urged the family of the deceased to take heart, bearing in mind that the late Olufade would always be remembered for his contribution to the nation.

He also urged the family and his widow to take consolation in the fact that it was the will of God.

The governor said that Olufade’s death was a big loss to Kogi.

“I commiserate with your family on behalf of the entire people of Kogi over the loss of your son, our son, who died in the line of duty serving his fatherland.

“It is not an easy one but I will appeal to you to be strong, take heart and take consolation that it is the will of God Almighty.

“This is also a great loss to Kogi. We believe he is resting with God Almighty and I urge you, especially his widow to take consolation in that fact”, Bello said.

Speaking on behalf of the Olufade’s family, George, the father of the deceased appreciated the governor for sending a delegation.

“We consoled by the words of consolation from the governor and his show of concern,” he said.

Lamenting the unfortunate situation, he said his son had a passion for his job, his nation and his state as he was always concerned about boosting the security architecture of the state.

He urged the governor to rehabilitate the road to their community, Ayere, Ijumu Local Government of the state and name it after his late son.

“While my son was alive, he was very concerned about the development and security of his community.

“It is on this note that I am appealing to Governor Bello to rehabilitate the roads in Ayere Community, name it after my son He advised the governor to buy security vehicles for the Police in the community to facilitate their job.

“Once that is done, my son will be very happy and will rest in peace,” he said.

Speaking to the family of Srgt. Opeyemi Adesina who also died in the crash, Bello also urged his widow and family to stay strong.

Vanguard News Nigeria

