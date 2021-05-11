One Olumide Olajide who claims to be a Yoruba film actor has been arrested for allegedly defrauding traders with fake bank alerts in Ibadan, Oyo state.

Olajide was paraded at the Police Command Headquarters alongside his partner, Wemimo Adeyanju, a Higher National Diploma student in one of the polytechnics in the South-West.

Speaking on how he was able to generate fake bank alerts, Olajide said he would ask for the account numbers and names of the sellers after buying goods from them, after which he would use the information to generate their details by dialing the USSD code of his bank.

After generating the recipient’s name, he said he would alter the old bank alert sent to him by his bank and change the date and the amount, and resend the same to the recipient. According to him, the fake alert sent will show on the recipient’s phone as a genuine alert from his bank.

“I did it just three times before I was arrested. After seeing the alert, they would allow me to go away with the goods paid for with the fake bank alert. I went to another shop and a woman recognized me through the display photograph on my WhatsApp and raised the alarm,” PUNCH quoted Olajide as saying.

Police sources told the publication that Olajide had an app on his phone through which he was generating fake bank alerts to defraud traders.

Wemimo added that he went out with the prime suspect. He admitted that Olajide used the fake bank alert to purchase some items on an occasion that he accompanied him.

“He did it once. He was the one who did it, but I followed him that day,” Wemimo Adeyanju stated.

