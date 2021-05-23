Governor Rotimi Akeredolu Says he will never support secessionist agenda Dayo Johnson – Akure Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu has disowned Yoruba nation agitators.

Akeredolu in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde in Akure declared that the agitators are on their own.

Recall that the Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho who held a rally in Akure, the Ondo state capital weekend claimed that they have the support of the state governor for the rally.

But reacting, Akeredolu said that he would never support the ” secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation.

The statement reads “lt has come to the knowledge of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, that some group of persons who held a rally under the cover of what they term ‘secessionist agitations’ in Akure, on Saturday, May 22, 2021, erroneously claimed to have had his support for the rally.

READ ALSO: New political film “The New Patriots” highlighting Nigeria’s problems, premieres June 11 “Governor Akeredolu wishes to state clearly that while he acknowledges the right of individuals and groups to hold peaceful rallies, it must not be misconstrued to mean support for secessionist agenda and or balkanization of the nation. Far from it.

“Unequivocally, the Governor’s opinion on the Akure rally or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the Nation.

“He neither believes nor supports the quest for the Yoruba Nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed.

“Governor Akeredolu stands by a virile, united, and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum.

“Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership, and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic, and borne out of patriotism for the Nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

He added that “It is important, therefore, to state without any equivocation that the Yoruba Nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...