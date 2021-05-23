Akeredolu. Photo: TWITTER/ONDOSTATEAPC

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo says he is not in support of any individual or group agitation for Yoruba nation secession. This is contained in a press statement by Mr Richard Olatunde, the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, on Sunday in Akure.

Olatunde said some groups of persons, who held a rally on Saturday in Akure, under the cover of what they termed ‘secessionist agitations’, falsely claimed to have had Akeredolu’s support for the rally.

He quoted Akeredolu as saying that while he could not deprive individuals and groups their rights to hold peaceful rallies in the state, it must not be misconstrued to mean his support for a secessionist agenda.

“Unequivocally, the governor’s opinion on the Akure rally, or any other of its ilk, is only to the effect that he is not opposed to any civil protest which is not in breach of the extant laws of the nation.

“He neither believes nor supports the quest for the Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria in the manner canvassed.

“Akeredolu stands by a virile, united and indivisible Nigeria as demanded by the Southern Governors’ Forum,” Olatunde said.

“Therefore, the vigour, zeal, leadership and candour displayed by Governor Akeredolu for a just and fair Nigeria is altruistic.

“It is also borne out of patriotism for the nation as well as love for his people, the Yoruba ethnic nationality.

“It is important, therefore, to state, without any equivocation that the Yoruba nation secessionist promoters do not enjoy any lending hand in Governor Akeredolu,” he said.





No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...