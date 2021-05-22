…as Gov. Bello call for more prayer for Nation, State, leadership The General Overseer, Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG) Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has described Governor. Yahaya Bello was a man of faith whose handling of the Corona Virus pandemic was an inspiring indication of stoic faith. A rare demonstration from a political leader, he said.

Applauding the Governor for his balanced approach to governance especially as it relates to the issue of religious plurality, Pastor Adeboye praised the Governor on his tolerance and inclusiveness to the extent that the first-ever Chapel in the Kogi State Government house was built by the Governor.

“We have heard and seen your show of faith in God particularly in dealing with the Corona Virus. It takes the man of faith to have acted the way you did and we are very very pleased with you. We have also heard the news of how you’ve been relating to people of every faith to the extent that you built the first chapel in the government house, Lokoja, we are delighted, Sir. I want to assure you that we will keep on praying for you, we will keep on praying for the people of your state and I believe that the Almighty God will answer our prayers for you. Thank you for granting us an audience” Adeboye said.

He assured the Governor that they would continue to offer prayers for the Governor, the leadership of the state and the people of the state at large

In his response, Governor Bello expressed that the visit of the clergy was a gift and he was delighted to be hosting a father figure who served as a role model to many across the country, himself inclusive.

Governor Bello asserted that It was evil of any leader to continually do wrong without recourse to natural justice., adding that in Kogi State under his leadership, considering the circumstances surrounding how he became governor and his election for a second term, the resolve is to do good by providing credible and impacting governance.

He alluded that his administration’s strive to ensure ethnic, religious balance, fighting criminality and other modest achievements were only natural and mandatory obligations expected of leaders bequeathed with the people’s mandate.

The Governor tasked the revered and venerable clergy to continue to pray for the country, the state, both leadership and followership stating that all faith at this very period should harmonise to seek divine intervention for the nation instead of beating the drum of divisions and war.

