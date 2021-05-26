—Says stability of Libya matters to countries in Lake Chad Basin By Johnbosco Agbakwuru PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that unless a country or institution is secured, it will be difficult to efficiently manage it.

President Buhari stated this when he hosted the Chairman, Presidential Council of Libya, His Excellency Mohammed Younis Menfi, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President, who said that security of Nigeria was number one priority to him, further stressed that a stable or unstable Libya has implications for countries in the Lake Chad Basin area, including Nigeria.

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, quoted Buhari as saying, “Republics of Chad, and Niger, have extensive borders with Libya, and they are our immediate neighbours. Whatever affects them affects us. The stability or instability of Libya will directly affect us.

“Unless a country or institution is secured, there’s no way you can efficiently manage it.”

President Buhari said he was happy that the Chairman of the Presidential Council of Libya could personally attend the Summit of Lake Chad Basin Commission held in Abuja on Tuesday, to discuss the situation in Chad, and the implications for security in neighbouring countries.

Speaking earlier, Mohammed Younis Menfi said Libya was fast evolving, “and we now have one government, active on the ground. We are expelling the mercenaries, and unifying the instructions.”

He said democratic elections would be held in due course, adding that the historical relationship between his country and Nigeria in the areas of oil and agriculture meant that one country could not ignore the other.

“We aspire for joint cooperation, and reactivation of previous agreements,” Chairman Menfi said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...