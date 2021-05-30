By Ikechukwu Odu The Provost of the Federal College of Education, Eha-Amufu, Dr. Pauline Ikwuegbu, weekend, warned approximately 1,000 students enrolled for both degree and NCE programmes in the institution to shun cultism or be rusticated.

While explaining that the College has zero-tolerance for cultism, corruption and any other form of hooliganism, she assured the new students that the school Management has quality staff to make them realize their academic potentials.

She spoke during the 27th matriculation ceremony of 520 NCE, and 450 degree students into the College at its main campus in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Provost who also assured the students that the Management has provided enough infrastructure to guarantee for their conducive learning, urged the students to be good ambassadors of the College within and outside the school environment.

She equally said “On our own part, we will ensure that you have a comfortable stay in the College. We have embarked on massive construction of new buildings, renovations and currently re-visiting abandoned lecture theatres. We have presently floated a financial institution in the College since 40 years of existence of this institution. This will ensure the days of traveling outside the four walls of the College to make sundry payments will be a thing of the past. We have fixed solar-powered lights in all the nooks and crannies of the College. The College boasts of committed teaching and non-teaching staff who are dedicated to carefully and tenderly nurture you for the future. Therefore, be assured that we have your interest at heart.”

While making his speech, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria ,Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, urged the students who were admitted into affiliate degree courses with UNN to study harder than they did while seeking for the admission.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented by the Dean, Faculty of Education, UNN, Prof. Joshua Umeifekwem, also urged the students to report any form of exploitation or harrassment to appropriate authorities for prompt action, urging them to maintain the highest standard which UNN is known for in their academic works and researches.

While making his remarks during the ceremony, the chairman of the Governing Council of the College, Mr. Doifie Boukoribo, urged the students to master their environment socially, politically and economically to succeed in whatever endeavour they choose to pursue in life.

He also said “A well-informed and disciplined populace provides a bulwark against the breakdown of societal mores guiding democratic and good governance.

“Don’t be onlookers. Participate in the process and be a positive influence to those around you. No society can go far when most of those trained to think and ask questions feel comfortable to simply sit on the fence. Nigeria requires a rising pool of educated, informed, and dedicated young patriots who would not only contribute to its development, but also own the development process.”

Vanguard News Nigeria