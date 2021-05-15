Kwara State Governor, Abdulrazaq …Why our govt focuses on people—Kwara Gov By Demola Akinyemi Emir of Ilorin, Dr Sulu Gambari, yesterday hailed Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq ‘s steadfastness and consistency in promoting peace and economic growth, saying his humility has endeared him to the people of the state.

Dr Gambari hailed the governor when he visited the Government House on the Annual Bareke, a royal practice spanning many years where the traditional institution reciprocates an earlier sallah homage by the head of the government institution.

The Emir said, “when we saw the governor in the palace yesterday, we were extremely happy because he has again exhibited humility and when someone shows that kind of humility they will surely get reward from Almighty Allah. We are grateful to your Excellency, you are doing well. In Ilorin, we are united and we are strategic to the national growth and harmony. I pray that this administration succeeds in its numerous and laudable efforts toward human capital development, innovations and infrastructures.” The Emir also acknowledged the roles the government has been playing to check the spread of covid19 pandemic in the state.

The Bareke was attended by many personalities from the traditional institutions and the government. Earlier in his speech, Governor AbdulRazaq said the people-focus investments of his administration served to reward Kwarans who trusted him with their votes in 2019, adding that more resources were going into developmental projects that directly impact the poor and the vulnerable, the youths, and every segment of the society.

He said,”in 2019 the people of this state made a significant decision in electing us to govern them. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government.

“We have been deliberate in ensuring that every segment of our population gets their fair share of dividends of democracy within available resources. Over the past two years, we have been deliberate in reciprocating that decision. We have made the people, ordinary people and the vulnerable, the centrepiece of our activities as a government.

READ ALSO: Gov AbdulRazaq presents N123Bn Budget “We have launched a health insurance scheme that is currently benefiting over 31,000 indigents and thousands more. We have established a safety net programme under which at least 10,000 vulnerable senior citizens are benefiting. Every local government area has benefited from our developmental interventions in road, water, health, and education projects.

“Recently, we concluded a recruitment exercise that was a total departure from the past. Every qualified person was given equitable opportunity to compete. This is what our people voted for. At the end of the exercise, we engaged 4701 ICT-compliant teachers. No applicant needed anyone to speak for them before they got the job. It is a big leap for the education sector and the future of our state.”

AbdulRazaq also mentioned the government’s achievements in other sectors, including agriculture, and said a lot was being done to empower young people such as the recently launched Kwapreneur which seeks to promote and and fund business ideas of under-35 persons.

