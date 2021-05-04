Secondus

Backs external help, seeks arrest, trial of criminals

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, accused President Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressives Congress (APC) of “deliberately mismanaging Nigeria’s diversity”, a development, it insisted, was promoting insecurity in the country.

During a press conference in Abuja, the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, noted that apart from running “a government of exclusion, the APC administration has failed to constructively engage Nigerians, except for erratic statements from the Presidency which further fan the embers of disaffection.”

He added that APC’s “sheer arrogance coupled with an aloof President is a disaster waiting to happen.”

The main opposition party continued: “Increasingly, Mr. President is absent from duty. The symbol of authority of the executive is simply not there, leading to lack of coordination and synergy in government operations.

“The apparent nepotism in the appointment of the top echelon of the security forces and the commanding heights of the institutions of government further fuel agitations across the country. In fact, winning elections has been reduced by the APC to more of sharing the spoils of war than running a government to the benefit of all citizens.”

The PDP alleged: “This could be the only discernable reason for the President to appoint and still retains, as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (a person) that has access to the sensitive data of Nigerians, a self-confessed bigot, who had voluntarily expressed happiness at the killing of people of other faith.”

On tackling of the nation’s security and economic problems, Secodus urged “immediate up-scaling of the personnel strength of our men and women in uniform with adequate kinetic instruments of war and law enforcement made available.

“Our armed forces should be adequately equipped and their welfare (made) a top priority.”

The PDP advised that efforts be made towards partnering with foreign governments and miscellaneous entities, adding: “The situation in our country is not normal and exceptional steps should be taken to restore normalcy.”

Reiterating its call for the establishment of state police, the party called on stakeholders to convene a summit that would see to the actualisation of the project.

It also canvassed deployment of technology in the fight against terrorism, banditry and related ills.

The PDP, which equally demanded the arrest and prosecution of the culprits, noted: “The apparent failure of intelligence to track attacks by bandits and follow up on them is a clear failure of the intelligence community.

“The Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), established many years ago by a PDP administration, is designed for this purpose and others.”

On rescuing the economy, the chairman enjoined government to stop borrowing.

He appealed that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) be better monitored by parliament.

The party also sought speedy passage of the Electoral Act (Amendment Bill) to facilitate election management ahead of the 2023 polls.

“It is worrisome that the report of the National Assembly Joint Committee on INEC, which finished its work since February 2021 is yet to be laid in the two chambers of the National Assembly” the PDP noted.



