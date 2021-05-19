The youths are currently protesting in parts of Akwa Ibom State, blocking major roads and halting vehicular movement.

According to News Express, the area which is the major road linking Ikono in Uyo Local Government Area, and Abak, has completely been taken over by the protesting youths.

According to a source, the governor, Udom Emmanuel, has built a new flyover at a junction on the road at a point known as Ekom Iman. During the construction of the flyover, there was a vehicular diversion to another road leading to Abak and other local government areas on that axis.

The said road thus became unmotorable due to heavy vehicular movements and all pleas to the governor by the affected communities to fix the road fell on deaf ears.

The new flyover is scheduled to be commissioned on May 29, and the deplorable condition of the road caused by the construction of the flyover remains.

“The youths of Ikono and Abak have come together this morning, Wednesday, 19 May, to stage a protest. How can the governor destroy our only major road linking many local governments in the state and now wants to commission the flyover without fixing our roads as he met them? We are going to occupy the entire roads and wait for governor Udom to come and meet us here,” said one of the protesters.

