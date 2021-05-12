Manchester City are officially Premier League champions for the 2020/2021 season, with US men’s national team goalkeeper Zack Steffen becoming the first American to play for the Premier League winners, CBS reports.

Manchester City lifted the Premier League title on Tuesday, May 11, when Manchester United lost to Leicester City, making it impossible to overcome a 10 point gap at the top with three matches to go. This is City’s fifth Premier League title.

Steffen, who is 26 years old, made one Premier League appearance in the 2020-21 season, a 3-1 win over Chelsea in January that also served as his Premier League debut. He was the team’s first choice in goal during their run in the Carabao Cup, which Manchester City lifted at the end of last month.

Steffen is also the first product of the American soccer system to feature for a Premier League winning side.

