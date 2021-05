ODD / ODD PICTURES

Zhu Jianqiang’s last days

Hailed as a miracle of life, 14-year-old Zhu Jianqiang (Strong-willed Pig), lives out his last days surrounded by photos from his past at its local museum in Jianchuan, Southwest China’s Sichuan Province. The legendary pig lived for 36 days trapped under debris after the magnitude 8 earthquake hit the town on May 12, 2008, giving encouragement to millions. Photo: IC

