A leading business capital organisation, Zylus Group International, on Wednesday 13, May 2021 State brought joy to the faces of the young, old, needy as they took to the streets of Ajah Community Lagos in the spirit Eid ul Fitr by feeding over 1000 less privileged with its “Feed the 1000” initiative.

The GMD, Zylus Group International, Oluwatosin Olatujoye, said, the “Feed the 1000” initiative came up as a result of the group’s dedication towards helping the less privileged in the society with the inclusion of those who cannot afford to celebrate Eid by themselves.

He said, “We are dedicated towards our service to humanity, besides the programme of feeding some less privileged persons, we carried out many activities geared towards helping the needy and putting a smile on their faces. We’ve had several CSR programmes where we feed children and even those in correctional facilities. With our “Feed the 1000” initiative we want to bring smiles to the people’s faces this Eid, we don’t want them to feel left out because they can’t afford to celebrate in their homes. We are positive that this would be a beginning to greater initiatives.

[ALSO READ] Bigger, smarter, all-new Honda Accord hits market He added that the company has plans towards celebrating children of selected schools during the upcoming Children’s Day, this May.

A member of the team, Jolayemi James, said that the company choose to carry out this initiative during this period to show love and celebrate with the less privileged.

“If you want to transform lives and reach out to people, you have to start from somewhere. We are committed to our mantra: Nurturing dreams, fulfilling realities. Jolayemi added.

One of the residents, Ahmed commended Zylus Group International for their kind gesture in celebrating the festival with them by sharing food to residents in the area.

Zylus Group International is a fast-growing, privately owned, and internationally recognized business capital organization with interests in Real Estate, Investment, Human Capital Development, Agriculture, Designs and Printing, Media, Transport and Logistics, Travel and Tours, and many more.

More photos below…

Vanguard News Nigeria

Like this: Like Loading...