Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, receiving a souvenir from the President, Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors, Mohammed Abba Tor, when the leadership of the institute paid a courtesy visit to the governor in his office in Maiduguri.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has pledged to award scholarship to 100 indigenes of the state for the study of quantity surveying in different institutions across the country. Zulum made the pledge while declaring open a two- day workshop organised by the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS) on the theme “Resources Schedule For Inclusive Development of the Construction Industry.”

The governor also directed the 27 council chairmen to submit a list of three indigenes that will be awarded scholarship in quantity surveying.

“The chairmen of the 27 councils were directed to submit three names from the less privileged members of their communities for immediate sponsorship,” Zulum said.

Zulum’s approval was to address increasing demand for quantity surveyors in the state. Borno was reported to have only nine registered quantity surveyors, which is grossly inadequate in the face of ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation.

“When I received the president of the institute in my office, I was made to know that we only have nine registered quantity surveyors in Borno State. We cannot allow this to continue,” Zulum declared.

In his remarks, NIQS President said, the choice of Borno for hosting the workshop was to recognise the tremendous infrastructural projects embarked upon by the Zulum’s administration in the last two years.

The president also expressed gratitude to Governor Zulum for hosting the event at the multipurpose hall of the Government House, describing it as first by any governor in NIQS’s history.



