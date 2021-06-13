Men of the Kano state police command have arrested a 13-year-old boy for killing two men suspected to be bandits in the state, Punch reports.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed this to newsmen, said the boy simply identified as Mati, was once an errand boy to a bandits’ leader, Ardo Nashaware, who resides in Birnin Magaji forest, Zamfara State.

Isah mentioned that when interrogated, the boy said he was taken away from his parents under the guise that he would assist in rearing cows for his masters, adding that instead, he was taught how to operate AK-47 rifles and served as a guard for kidnap victims.

“The boy, who demonstrated skills in handling AK-47, also confessed to have been bullied by some elderly bandits, who provoked him, and as a result, (he) picked an AK-47 rifle and shot dead two of the elderly bandits,” Isah said

Isah added that two suspected bandits, Ibrahim Lawal, 45, of Kabobi village; and Mamman Shu’aibu, 39, of Garin Runji Fulani settlement, in the Batsari Local Government Area, have been arrested by the police. He said the suspected who were said to be terrorizing the Batsari Local Government Area of the state, were arrested on Wednesday.

The spokesperson mentioned that the suspects who are notorious for cattle rustling and kidnapping in the state would be prosecuted after the completion of investigations.

