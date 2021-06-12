.

…says NASS lacks political will to do a new constitution

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

FORMER Delta State Governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, Saturday, described the 1999 constitution as a fraud, saying it was handed over to Nigerians by the Military without the input of the people.

Onuesoke who stated at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos while fielding questions from Journalists, said the 1999 was a product of Military Government and does not fully represent the interest of all Nigerians.

He said: “In essence the 1999 constitution is not truly a legitimate document however a valid one for the purpose of justice as it was brought about by decree 23, upon which it was handled over to the Nigeria people by the transition military government of Abdusalami Abubakar in 1999 without consultation or contribution from Nigerians. That makes the 1999 constitution a fraud and a bogus lie because the Nigerian people never had a hand in that constitution.

“By virtue of section 13 and 14 of the 1999 constitution, the National Assembly have inherent power to make law for the country as representative of the people since it sates that sovereignty belongs to the people and section 15 of the same constitution gives the National Assembly the power by an act to give INEC other responsibilities.

“By this I mean the National Assembly by an act can give INEC the responsibility of conducting a national referendum to create room for a new constitution within the purview of its responsibility.

“The truth is that the National Assembly seems to lack the right political will to muster such epic and revulotionary change that would serve as a new threshold for national recovery and reconciliation.

“The National Assembly must realise that the 1999 constitution has outlived its usefulness and currently unable to sustain us as a people now to chart a new way forward and assess the political, economic and social structure that truly resflects the aspirations of every Nigerian.

“Before Independence there were series of constitutional enactments to reflect the changing political structure back then and of course post Independence also saw that in 1960, 1963 and 1979 constitution were also enacted to reflect Nigeria’s Independent status.

“So what is so special about the 1999 constitution that it cannot be rewritten to reflect the current political reality of Nigeria?”, saying that the National Assembly was “shying away from its responsibility and lack the political will to do a new constitution for Nigerians”.

