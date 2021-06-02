The Police in Jigawa has confirmed the death of two persons in an accident on the Hadejia-Kano road in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Shiisu Adam, the acting Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the police command in the state, told newsmen that the accident occurred on Sunday at about 11 a.m.

Shiisu said the accident occurred following a head-on collision involving a Honda saloon car and a motorcycle.

He explained that following the collision, the motorcycle rider and the person he was carrying sustained serious injuries and had to be rushed to Ringim General Hospital for treatment.

The PPRO said the victims were later confirmed dead by a medical doctor at the hospital.

“On June 13 at about 1100hrs, there was a fatal motor/motorcycle accident on the Hadejia/Kano road, close to boarding primary school in Ringim.

“It involved a private vehicle Honda Accord, ash in colour with registration number DAL 87 AZ, being driven by one Mustapha Ibrahim aged 47 years, of Dakata quarters, Nassarawa LGA of Kano state.

“On reaching the said school, the driver had head-on collision with a motorcycle that was being ridden by one Auwalu Aminu aged 25 years, of Tsigi quarters. Aminu was conveying his friend who was 23 years of age and of same address.

“And as a result, the motorcyclist and his passenger sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Ringim General Hospital where they were later confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment,” the PPRO said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that on June 9, no fewer than 18 persons were killed in an auto crash that occurred on the Birninkudu-Kano road in Birninkudu Local Government Area.

The accident which occurred following the collision of two vehicles, resulted in a fire which burned 12 of the victims beyond recognition while the other six people died on the spot.



No comments yet

Like this: Like Loading...