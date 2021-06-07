Atiku…Says he’s preoccupied with helping to find solutions to Nigeria’s challengesBy Dirisu YakubuFormer Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has said he has nothing to do with the campaign posters which surfaced in Abuja recently, linking him and Professor Charles Soludo to the 2023 Presidential election.

Atiku in a statement signed by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said rather than thinking of the next election, he is preoccupied with helping to find remedies to the challenges facing the country.

The statement read: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in a section of the media of campaign posters of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Prof. Charles Soludo, an aspirant in the Anambra State governorship election in parts of Abuja.

“Ordinarily, we would have ignored the reports, but for the interest of those who may be misled by the disingenuous plot.

“We know nothing about the posters or those who may have promoted it.

READ ALSO: 2023: Atiku/Soludo campaign posters flood Abuja“It is obvious that this is a work of mischief. For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is of the Peoples Democratic Party, while Charles Soludo is of the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA. It is silly of anyone to attempt to drag the former Vice President into an election in Anambra which outcome will be determined by the people of the state.

“Atiku Abubakar is presently preoccupied with joining hands with other well-meaning Nigerians to help in finding solutions to the myriad of challenges plaguing our nation such as insecurity and economic downturn marked by joblessness and extreme poverty.

“That explains why last Monday, the Waziri of Adamawa commissioned the headquarters of Standard Micro Finance Bank and two manufacturing plants, promoted by him in Yola to provide much-needed jobs and opportunities.

“We wish to restate that the purported 2023 campaign posters in circulation linking Atiku to Soludo is the handiwork of mischief makers and should be ignored.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

