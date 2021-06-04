A map of NigeriaBy Dirisu Yakubu, AbujaAs skeletal preparations begin for the processes leading to the 2023 Presidential election, eminent leaders from the South and Middle-Belt recently declared their support for a President of Southern extraction.

Speaking under the aegis of the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, SMBLF, they argued that the North would have had its fare share of the plum office in 2023 when President Muhammadu Buhari would be completing his second term in office.

They further charged the North to yield ground to enable the South stake a claim to the office in the next election cycle.

SMBLF had in a communiqué signed by Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Ayo Adebanjo leader of Afenifere; Amb. Prof George Obiozor, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide; Dr. Pogu Bitrus , National President, Middle Belt Forum and Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, National Chairman Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, stated that “the Northern part of the country would have fully enjoyed the Office of the Presidency, for the full statutory period of eight years by 2023, hence, should yield to the South.”

It also called on “the All Progressives Congress, APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and other political parties to zone the Presidency in 2023 to the South, at the next election.”

The group further “enjoined political stakeholders from the South not to be lured into the unpatriotic step of seeking such other positions as national chairmen and Vice President of the main political parties, but join forces to demand and ensure that the Presidency moves to the South in 2023.”

Reacting to the position of SMBLF, the North Central Patriots, NCP said no geo-political zone deserves the Presidency in 2023 that the North Central.

The group through its President, Bitrus Paul, maintained that the South-West and South-South had governed the country in the persons of Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan respectively in the current democratic epoch.

NCP further explained that South has done 14 years while the North would have done ten years at the expiration of the Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

It vowed not to settle for anything less, but for the main position of the Presidency.

It called on SMBLF to take a trip down historical lane before taking a stand on the 2023 Presidency.

Joining the conversation, the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has thrown its weight of support behind the North Central, saying, “following the grassroots consultation of a movement called Give North-Central a Chance, GNC,” the zone should be supported to produce Nigeria’s next President come 2023.

Pioneer chairman of the party, Adeno Sabo Adeno said, “as a bonafide son of the North-Central region, I concur with the objectives of the movement (GNC). I want to call on my political party YPP, to seek the opportunity of producing her first President in the Federal Republic of Nigeria from the North Central region.”

He continued: “GNC has taken a bold step to carry out a one-on-one education series in engaging friends, neighbors, and colleagues to support its vision.

“North-Central is blessed with experienced and outstanding leaders who have the needed requisite ability to heal our country. Hence, the PDP and APC are asked to consider zoning 2023 Presidential tickets to the North-Central region. The Young Progressives Party will not be left out,” he added.

Taking a slightly different position is Anthony Sani, immediate past secretary-general of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF who told Vanguard that “there is no national consensus on politics of identity symbolized by rotation of the Presidency which is binding on political parties.”

According to him, “politics of zoning is still at the level of political parties which use it to design their winning game plans,” adding that, “even within political parties, we still have party members who insist on their constitutional right to contest and refuse to pander to directives by their political parties and the go-ahead to contest during party primaries.”

He continued: “Multi-party democracy thrives on majority votes and contest of ideas and reasons. It is never a bull fight.Therefore, no group should resort to threat and intimidation of the North as if the North is the only region that needs one united whole Nigeria and the South does not.

“The South needs one united Nigeria much more than the North needs it and that accounts for why millions of Southerners settle and invest in billions of naira in the North than northerners do in the South.

“If you do some facts check of federal institutions across the North, you would find out they are staffed mostly by people from the South while there are no Northerners among staff of federal institutions in the South.

“Make no mistake about it! The North prefers one united Nigeria not because the region cannot survive without the South but because the North believes the certain benefits of one united Nigeria are much more than the uncertain gains of split of the country.

“The South has ruled for 13 years and the North has ruled for 11 years under the nascent democracy from 1999 to 2023. I therefore do not see the basis of hue and cry about where the President comes from in 2023, more so that the law makes it impossible for the President to emerge in our democracy with the support of one region alone.That is to say, a President must garner not only majority vote but also at least 25 per cent of votes in each of at least 24 of the 36 states.The North does not have 24 states.”

Sani pleaded with the nation’s politicaI leaders agitating for the Office of the President “to use the letter and spirit of the constitution and design their winning game plans and canvass for the electoral mandate needed to produce the President,” rather than resorting to threats and intimidation.

The ruling APC and the main opposition party, the PDP, are however elusive on their position on zoning as their leaders continue to insist that it is too early to speak on 2023.

