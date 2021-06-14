Arogbonlo IsraelFormer Super Eagles captain cum Chelsea legend, Mikel Obi has called for youth leadership in Nigeria ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The Stoke City player made this call during a courtesy visit to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Sunday.

The midfielder during his visit also pledged support for the political ambition of the Kogi State Governor, adding that youths should be given the chance to get the change Nigerians clamour for.

He commended Governor Bello for his achievement in Kogi in the areas of security, healthcare, infrastructure, education and agriculture.

He further stated that when such projects are carried out at the federal level, it would bring further development for Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Nigerians in Diaspora endorse Yahaya Bello for 2023 PresidencyHis words;

“It is an honour for me to finally meet his Excellency personally after all the good things I have heard and read about him from not just the people of Kogi State but from Nigerians.”

“My main aim is to come here to show my appreciation and to thank him for all the things he has been doing for the people and also to support him in whatever future political positions he wants to go into.”

“I would like to be there to support him, to be there by his side through this journey for him to achieve whatever he wants, which is for the betterment of Nigeria.”

Obi believed there is no better youth candidate to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari than Yahaya Bello, adding he would work with the latter to achieve success.

“What better person to lead the youths than him, because he has been doing all these good works and that is why I am here to see whatever way I can come in.”

To get the youths together to know and see how we can make things better for our country and how we can align to achieve all that,” he said.

Bello in his response, appreciated the footballer for his visit, noting that the security and welfare of his people and Nigerians remained his priority.

