Ifeanyi Okowa …Says he has no running battle with ex-gov By Festus Ahon & Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI URHOBO Youth Leaders Association, UYLA, Tuesday, said Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had no plans to dismantle the political structure of the erstwhile governor of the state, Chief James Ibori as being alleged in some quarters.

Addressing newsmen at DSC Expressway, Udu Local Government Area, President of the group, Chief Tony Ofoni lamented what he described as an “orchestrated plot to drive a wedge between former Governor James Ibori and the incumbent Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, a man with the incredible reputation of being a promise keeper.”

Ofoni who was flanked by the group’s Deputy President, Olorogun Vincent Oyibode, Vice President, Chief Austin Atiti, Publicity Secretary, Chief Oghotomo Samuel

said the governor’s remarks so far on 2023 do not in any way suggest betrayal as being quoted.

Ofoni said: “He (Okowa) has openly told the Ijaw nation he never promised them the governorship of Delta state in 2023. The State Chairman of the party, Chief Kingsley Esiso has in a statement during an occasion in 2020 stated that it was only fair for Delta Central to have the governorship in 2023 and that statement did not earn him any query from the Governor.

Also Read: ‘Delta Central ought to produce next Governorship candidate for PDP come 2023’ “Governor Ifeanyi Okowa is presently the leader of the party in the State. For the purpose of emphasis, our Governor has no running battle with Chief James Ibori and his structures as being claimed in some quarters by mischief makers who want to distort the unity we enjoy in the state with Governor Okowa as the driver of the progressive and highly performing party and Government.

“Okowa, as a tactical strategist, does not need to make his direction known too early into the game. In the fullness of time, an Urhobo man will emerge as Governor by the grace of God but not on the altar of flexing muscles with the incumbent Governor who deservingly should be respected.”

Declaring the group’s support for Okowa’s dissolution of his cabinet, he said: “A situation where over 10 members of the State Executive Council including the SSG, Chief of Staff, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chief Strategist and others were nursing one ambition or the other particularly to take over from the incumbent was a huge distraction to the smooth running of the wheel of governance.”

He added: “We members of the Urhobo Youth Leaders Association, UYLA wish to appeal to those who are causing confusion in Delta Central to refrain from their destructive path.

“All Delta Central people should unite behind and work closely with Governor Okowa in the search for a successor in 2023. As youths, we are also lobbying interest groups from other senatorial districts without seeking publicity.

“We insist that lobby groups must work underground without making the noise. It is trite to note that only Delta Central cannot go alone. We need the other senatorial districts to be able to achieve this goal.

“We humbly appeal to other senatorial districts of Delta North and South to show understanding and allow Delta Central to produce the next Governor come 2023 so that after eight years it will rotate to Delta South.”

